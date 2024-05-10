© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mayfest enjoys good weather

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published May 10, 2024 at 1:03 PM CDT
University of Tulsa President Brad Carson speaks at the Mayfest kickoff as Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, center, and honorary festival chair Michael Epps listen on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 101 Archer in downtown Tulsa.
Max Bryan
/
KWGS News
University of Tulsa President Brad Carson speaks at the Mayfest kickoff as Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, center, and honorary festival chair Michael Epps listen on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 101 Archer in downtown Tulsa.

Editor's note: The University of Tulsa holds the broadcasting license for KWGS.

After stormy skies and financial strains in its first year operating Mayfest, the University of Tulsa is enjoying a festival with clear weather and a wealth of art and music.

Mayfest lasts until Sunday afternoon throughout the Tulsa Arts District. It features local and invited visual artists, live music at four stages and literary events through Switchyard Festival.

Tulsa's flagship arts festival comes after a week of severe weather — something Mayor G.T. Bynum pointed out at the festival kickoff Friday morning.

"There’s literally birds chirping and clear skies," Bynum said. "It’s going to be an amazing weekend."

TU acquired the Hardesty Arts Building and the festival in February 2023. The festival was made possible last year by a last-minute donation.

TU president Brad Carson said organizers have made good use of the extra time.

"This year, we had a whole year to get after it. So we have more of a chance to bring kind of our expertise to it," Carson said.

Carson mentioned the former Hardesty Arts Building — now dubbed 101 Archer — is a focal point of the festival this year.

"This is the first time it’s really been the center. We have a lot of activity — art on the first floor, kids’ things on the third floor. So come to 101 Archer and see it," he said.

The full Mayfest schedule can be viewed here.
Local & Regional
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
See stories by Max Bryan