With 2 dead in Pryor, Claremore announces curfew following Saturday storms

CLAREMORE — Communities in Green Country hit by tornadoes are assessing what to do next.

A curfew will begin Sunday at 10 p.m. and run through 6 a.m. Monday in Claremore. The restriction comes after powerful storms left many in the region without power, killed two in Pryor, and injured dozens. Three in Claremore sustained "possible life-threatening injuries."

Rogers County Commissioner Dan DeLozier said officials were aware of instances of looting, though he could not say how many, which prompted the decision for the curfew. A curfew in areas outside Claremore city limits is still being decided.

Ben Abrams / KWGS News Darrell's Barber Shop, damaged, in Claremore, Okla., on May 26, 2024.

Claremore City Manager John Feary said the city will be getting "partial power back on today."

Tulsa's National Weather Service office told KWGS there's evidence of "EF-3 damage" near Claremore. According to Rogers County Emergency Management Deputy Director Steve Massey, the tornado touched down around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ben Abrams / KWGS News Downed trees along a street in Claremore, Okla., on May 26, 2024.

Feary said most roadways are open. He said the city is not asking for any additional volunteers or resources. While power still needs to be restored, other utilities are operational.

"Our water treatment plant and our water distribution system are fine," Feary said. "Our sanitary sewer system is doing well."

Storm data is currently preliminary and lacking details, but NWS Tulsa said it isn't likely that the Claremore tornado cut a continuous path, meaning more than one tornado probably touched down in the region.

Two people are confirmed dead in Pryor, according to Mayes County Emergency Management.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to report structural damage online at damage.ok.gov.