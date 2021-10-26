-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunderstorms that dropped 8 to 9 inches of rain in the Oklahoma City area early Tuesday led to high water rescues of at least 12…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thousands of Oklahoma residents were without power Sunday after severe thunderstorms ripped across parts of the state…
-
On this edition of ST, after the tornado activity we saw here in Tulsa earlier this month, we're talking about what local small businesses can do to…
-
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The Storm Prediction Center says severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday across the southern and central Plains as a cold front…
-
NOWATA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say four people — including an infant — have been killed as thunderstorms swept through northeast Oklahoma.Nowata County…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A truck driver is killed as the result of winds from severe thunderstorms in northeast Oklahoma.The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says…
-
Tulsa officials suspect lightning in house fireTULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether a lightning strike caused a house fire in east…
-
Severe thunderstorms leave damage across parts of Tulsa County. It appears the Bixby area was the hardest hit by straight line winds.Trees were toppled,…