TPD lieutenant found not guilty of shooting cover-up

Lt. Marcus Harper was found not guilty of accessory to a felony in Tulsa County District Court on Thursday.

Harper was charged in 2021 for his role in a shooting investigation linked to former TPD officer Latoya Dythe’s car. Prosecutors initially accused Harper of telling Dythe’s boyfriend Devon Jones and his brother Jonathan to get rid of guns and flee town after Jonathan was involved in the August 2020 shooting.

Dythe and Devon Jones were later federally convicted of making false statements when buying a gun.

To meet the burden of proof for an accessory charge, prosecutors would have had to prove Harper knowingly aided a suspect, concealed a felony or obstructed law enforcement investigation into that felony.

During the three-day non-jury trial, the court established that Harper went to Dythe’s apartment after the shooting, tried to get information from Jonathan Jones about what happened and then told Dythe to call 911 and report the incident.

Devon Jones and Latoya Dythe both said Harper told them to not say he was at the apartment. But they also said Harper told them to be truthful with law enforcement.

Jonathan Jones said Harper never told him to flee town or to get rid of any guns, as had been alleged.

Prosecutors also tried to prove Harper obstructed the investigation. They relied on multiple Tulsa police officers who argued Harper not being forthcoming delayed their work. Officer Tyler Cox said he served a search warrant on someone he falsely believed to be with Jonathan Jones on the night of the shooting due to the delay.

But defense attorney Danny Williams pointed out that officers arrested Devon Jones the day after the shooting. Harper told the court he informally spoke to his supervisor about the situation shortly after it happened, and wrote her a statement when she asked him to.

“There has been no testimony of which the investigation was actually impeded or delayed,” said District Judge Clifford Smith, who issued the verdict.

However, Smith said he “does not condone” Harper’s actions, and said discipline or termination from TPD may be appropriate.

This is a developing story.