June 18 primary election results for the Tulsa area
Here are unofficial June 18 primary election results for the Tulsa area. Next to each candidate’s name is the percentage of the vote they garnered, followed by total votes cast in the race. The ▸ symbol indicates a winning candidate. Races without a majority will go to a runoff election.
State Officers
Corporation Commissioner: Republican
▸ J. Brian Bingman: 53%
Russell Ray: 18%
Justin Hornback: 29%
Total votes: 237,234
Congressional Officers
US Representative – District 01: Democrat
Evelyn L. Rogers: 41%
▸Dennis Baker: 59%
Total votes: 14,381
US Representative – District 01: Republican
▸Kevin Hern (incumbent): 87%
Paul Royse: 13%
Total votes: 34,727
Legislative, District, and County Officers
State Senator – District 11 (Downtown, North Tulsa): Democrat
Joe Williams: 16%
▸Regina Goodwin: 84%
Total votes: 3,527
State Senator – District 25 (Bixby, Southeast Tulsa): Republican
Jeff Boatman: 43%
▸Brian Guthrie: 57%
Total votes: 5,375
State Senator – District 33 (Broken Arrow): Republican
Bill Bickerstaff: 22%
Shelley Gwartney: 25%
Tim Brooks: 9%
Christi Gillespie: 44%
Total votes: 4,696
State Senator – District 37 (Sand Springs, North Jenks): Republican
▸Aaron Reinhardt: 51%
Cody Rogers (incumbent): 49%
Total votes: 4,116
State Representative – District 23 (Catoosa): Republican
Connor Whitham: 28%
▸Derrick R. Hildebrant: 72%
Total votes: 1,781
State Representative – District 67 (South Tulsa): Republican
Bowden McElroy: 5%
Ryan Myers: 33%
Kane Smith: 12%
▸Rob Hall: 51%
Total votes: 2,867
State Representative – District 68 (West Tulsa): Republican
Jonathan Grable: 48%
▸Mike Lay: 52%
Total votes: 2,011
State Representative – District 72 (Downtown, North Tulsa): Democrat
Adam Martin: 27%
▸Michelle McCane: 73%
Total votes: 1,086
State Representative – District 73 (Downtown, North Tulsa): Democrat
Darrell Knox: 46%
▸Ron Stewart: 54%
Total votes: 1,827
State Representative – District 79 (Southeast Tulsa): Republican
Jenifer Stevens: 26%
▸Paul Hassink: 74%
Total votes: 1,635
State Representative – District 98 (Broken Arrow): Republican
Dean Davis (incumbent): 42%
Gabe Woolley: 42%
J. David Taylor: 15%
Total votes: 2,148
County Commissioner – District 02: Democrat
Maria Veliz Barnes: 33%
Sarah Elizabeth Gray: 38%
Jim Rea: 29%
Total votes: 5,708
County Commissioner – District 02: Republican
Jeannie Cue: 28%
Melissa Meyers: 31%
Lonnie Sims: 40%
Total votes: 7,005
City of Collinsville Proposition
Voting to extend the city of Collinsville’s 1.75% excise tax.
▸Yes: 76%
No: 24%
Total votes: 505