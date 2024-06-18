Here are unofficial June 18 primary election results for the Tulsa area. Next to each candidate’s name is the percentage of the vote they garnered, followed by total votes cast in the race. The ▸ symbol indicates a winning candidate. Races without a majority will go to a runoff election.

State Officers

Corporation Commissioner: Republican

▸ J. Brian Bingman: 53%

Russell Ray: 18%

Justin Hornback: 29%

Total votes: 237,234

Congressional Officers

US Representative – District 01: Democrat

Evelyn L. Rogers: 41%

▸Dennis Baker: 59%

Total votes: 14,381

US Representative – District 01: Republican

▸Kevin Hern (incumbent): 87%

Paul Royse: 13%

Total votes: 34,727

Legislative, District, and County Officers

State Senator – District 11 (Downtown, North Tulsa): Democrat

Joe Williams: 16%

▸Regina Goodwin: 84%

Total votes: 3,527

State Senator – District 25 (Bixby, Southeast Tulsa): Republican

Jeff Boatman: 43%

▸Brian Guthrie: 57%

Total votes: 5,375

State Senator – District 33 (Broken Arrow): Republican

Bill Bickerstaff: 22%

Shelley Gwartney: 25%

Tim Brooks: 9%

Christi Gillespie: 44%

Total votes: 4,696

State Senator – District 37 (Sand Springs, North Jenks): Republican

▸Aaron Reinhardt: 51%

Cody Rogers (incumbent): 49%

Total votes: 4,116

State Representative – District 23 (Catoosa): Republican

Connor Whitham: 28%

▸Derrick R. Hildebrant: 72%

Total votes: 1,781

State Representative – District 67 (South Tulsa): Republican

Bowden McElroy: 5%

Ryan Myers: 33%

Kane Smith: 12%

▸Rob Hall: 51%

Total votes: 2,867

State Representative – District 68 (West Tulsa): Republican

Jonathan Grable: 48%

▸Mike Lay: 52%

Total votes: 2,011

State Representative – District 72 (Downtown, North Tulsa): Democrat

Adam Martin: 27%

▸Michelle McCane: 73%

Total votes: 1,086

State Representative – District 73 (Downtown, North Tulsa): Democrat

Darrell Knox: 46%

▸Ron Stewart: 54%

Total votes: 1,827

State Representative – District 79 (Southeast Tulsa): Republican

Jenifer Stevens: 26%

▸Paul Hassink: 74%

Total votes: 1,635

State Representative – District 98 (Broken Arrow): Republican

Dean Davis (incumbent): 42%

Gabe Woolley: 42%

J. David Taylor: 15%

Total votes: 2,148

County Commissioner – District 02: Democrat

Maria Veliz Barnes: 33%

Sarah Elizabeth Gray: 38%

Jim Rea: 29%

Total votes: 5,708

County Commissioner – District 02: Republican

Jeannie Cue: 28%

Melissa Meyers: 31%

Lonnie Sims: 40%

Total votes: 7,005

City of Collinsville Proposition

Voting to extend the city of Collinsville’s 1.75% excise tax.

▸Yes: 76%

No: 24%

Total votes: 505

