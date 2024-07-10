Tulsa park featured in a new book

The new book written by Andrew Nelson mentioned 100 unexpected travel destinations including Gathering Place. The park is compared favorably to New York City’s Central Park.

Gathering Place Marketing Specialist Sydney Brown said that this could lead to an increase in one of Oklahoma’s largest industries.

“It’s definitely a pretty exciting thing, just because National Geographic is kind of a leading voice in travel and tourism and tourism is actually the third largest industry in Oklahoma,” Brown said.

The book talked about other Tulsa hot spots like Guthrie Green, The Church Studio and Greenwood Rising all of which make it an under the radar vacation destination.

The Nat Geo book is currently being sold at Tulsa’s Magic City Books. Nelson plans to visit the bookstore in fall.