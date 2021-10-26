Travel / Tourism

-
A commission recommends moving about one-third of the city’s concrete planters dotting Route 66 to east Tulsa in an effort to better identify the historic…
The head of online city guide Root Tulsa says since its self-guided historic tour of the Greenwood District has proven popular, more is in the…
Tulsa Regional Tourism has been approved for $75,000 in virus relief funding from the American Rescue Plan for a media buy to promote the area to…
The state of Oklahoma and an industry group have partnered to launch a campaign meant to inspire Oklahomans and visitors to explore the state's craft…
More direct flights are coming to Tulsa.American Airlines will start nonstop service to Washington, D.C., on Nov. 2 and to Miami on Nov. 6.American had…
A new outdoor attraction in eastern Oklahoma announced last year remains under construction.The WOKA Whitewater Park will sit east of Watts, Oklahoma, at…
The process to start collecting a 3% assessment on certain hotels across the city is before the Tulsa City Council.Councilors approved a resolution…
On this edition of ST, we're talking about food, glorious food -- and in particular, American food. What does the phrase "American cuisine" actually refer…
In the first two decades of the 21st century, New York City has experienced a terrorist attack, a blackout, a hurricane, an historic recession, widespread…
(Note: This interview first aired last summer.) Our guest is Colin Dickey, a writer perhaps best known for his popular nonfiction book from years ago,…