Tulsa farmer’s market brings produce downtown

You can grab some grub, hear some songs from local musicians like Matt Ruder and pet plenty of pups at the downtown Tulsa farmer’s market.

You can also snag some veggies while supporting local vendors.

Director of Marketing and Experience with Downtown Tulsa Partnership Morgan Phillips said that the market is important because there aren’t many options for fresh produce downtown.

“We don’t have a grocery store yet in downtown. And while this is something that we want, we advocate for, everybody wants (produce) who lives and works down here,” Phillips said. “We’re not there yet and so this is something that our organization can do.”

The market was originally going to close for the summer due to the Tulsa heat, but after taking a poll from vendors and patrons, the market was brought back for summer.

Downtown farmer’s market vendor Michelle Winsor who owns Lithic Roots Apothecary said that she brings items specific for downtown because of the lack of grocery options.

“I do know that there’s a lot of areas within this downtown area that are considered food deserts. (Places with) no grocery options, not a lot of things. So, being able to bring things, that’s why I always bring the fresh cut herbs and the spices,” Winsor said.

The market will continue to give a produce option to downtown Tulsans with musical accompaniment on Wednesdays until the end of August.