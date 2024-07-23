© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Dennis Larsen sworn in as Tulsa police chief

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published July 23, 2024 at 1:18 PM CDT
Mayor G.T. Bynum swears in Dennis Larsen as Tulsa police chief at the city's training division on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
Channel 2 livestream
/
YouTube
Mayor G.T. Bynum swears in Dennis Larsen as Tulsa police chief at the city's training division on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Some leadership changes at the Tulsa Police Department were formalized Tuesday.

Outgoing Chief Wendell Franklin said at a ceremony at the city's training division that his four-year tenure was marked by some particularly tough situations, including a pandemic and a mass shooting at Saint Francis Hospital.

"I always tried to make the right decision based on the police department, not based on me as an individual, not based on any person, for the good of the department," said Franklin.

Long-time cop Dennis Larsen is taking the reins.

In his speech, a visibly emotional Larsen remembered responding to everything from the Oklahoma City bombing to natural disasters. He said one memory is especially important.

"I wouldn’t be standing here today without that moment. That moment was the day my wife Karen came into my life. She's, simply put and I tell her often, she is my everything. And I wouldn't be standing here today without that moment," said Larsen.

Mayor G.T. Bynum swore Larsen in. Franklin presented him with the number one badge traditionally worn by TPD chiefs.
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
