Dennis Larsen sworn in as Tulsa police chief

Some leadership changes at the Tulsa Police Department were formalized Tuesday.

Outgoing Chief Wendell Franklin said at a ceremony at the city's training division that his four-year tenure was marked by some particularly tough situations, including a pandemic and a mass shooting at Saint Francis Hospital.

"I always tried to make the right decision based on the police department, not based on me as an individual, not based on any person, for the good of the department," said Franklin.

Long-time cop Dennis Larsen is taking the reins.

In his speech, a visibly emotional Larsen remembered responding to everything from the Oklahoma City bombing to natural disasters. He said one memory is especially important.

"I wouldn’t be standing here today without that moment. That moment was the day my wife Karen came into my life. She's, simply put and I tell her often, she is my everything. And I wouldn't be standing here today without that moment," said Larsen.

Mayor G.T. Bynum swore Larsen in. Franklin presented him with the number one badge traditionally worn by TPD chiefs.