State juvenile agency joins Georgetown program amid crisis at Tulsa's facility

The agency charged with enforcing standards at Tulsa’s Family Center for Juvenile Justice (FCJJ) is now in an educational program at a prestigious university.

Oklahoma’s Office for Juvenile Affairs (OJA) is enrolled in Georgetown’s Youth in Custody Certificate Program. OJA and the three other selected jurisdictions outside of Oklahoma will learn about improving results for youth in custody. Participants will present reports about how they'll use what they’ve learned, according to a news release.

OJA threatened to close Tulsa's FCJJ after it was found out of compliance with state standards. The center also faces multiple sexual assault allegations against guards and a lawsuit from 30 youth accusing center employees of abuse, neglect and cover-up.

Georgetown’s Center for Juvenile Justice Reform director Michael Umpierre says OJA was selected for the program because its leaders demonstrated they wanted to improve.

"We hope that participants take a hard look at any gaps that may exist between what is happening in the facility and what the research indicates is best or promising practice, and to the extent that there are gaps, work to address those through the reform efforts that they lead after participating in the program," said Umpierre.

OJA Chief of Staff Constantina Nizza said she's "honored" to be selected.

"This opportunity allows us to collaborate with, and learn from the expertise of, other juvenile justice professionals," she said in the news release.

Tulsa County commissioners agreed to oversee FCJJ after OJA threatened to close the facility by the end of July.