Bixby Superintendent sues Ryan Walters for defamation

The Superintendent of Bixby Public Schools filed a two-count defamation lawsuit Thursday against State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The suit claims Walters damaged Superintendent Rob Miller’s reputation at a press conference on July 31, when Walters called him a “liar” and a “clown,” among other things.

Miller had publicly raised concerns on social media about Bixby’s Title I allocations.

Title I is a section of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) meant to provide school districts with funds to assist low-income families.

It's nearly August, and #oklaed schools have yet to receive Title I allocations from @OSDE for FY25, which started July 1. Districts used to get preliminary figures in the spring, most recently in May 2022, under prev. SDE leadership. These were helpful in planning budgets. 1/3 — Rob Miller (@BixbyPSSupt) July 27, 2024

The suit further claims that Walters made false statements about him, such as the claim Miller supported “pornography” and “pedophilia” in schools.

Superintendent Miller’s office had no comment on the lawsuit.

Bixby students head back to school on Aug. 20.

