© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bixby Superintendent sues Ryan Walters for defamation

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published August 15, 2024 at 3:38 PM CDT
Left: Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller. Right: Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters.
Left: Courtesy of Bixby Public Schools | Right: Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma
Left: Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller. Right: Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The Superintendent of Bixby Public Schools filed a two-count defamation lawsuit Thursday against State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The suit claims Walters damaged Superintendent Rob Miller’s reputation at a press conference on July 31, when Walters called him a “liar” and a “clown,” among other things.

Miller had publicly raised concerns on social media about Bixby’s Title I allocations.

Title I is a section of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) meant to provide school districts with funds to assist low-income families.

The suit further claims that Walters made false statements about him, such as the claim Miller supported “pornography” and “pedophilia” in schools.

Superintendent Miller’s office had no comment on the lawsuit.

Bixby students head back to school on Aug. 20.
Tags
Local & Regional EducationBixbyBixby Public SchoolsOklahoma State SuperintendentLaw
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
Check out all of Ben's links and contact info here.
See stories by Ben Abrams