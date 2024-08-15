Nine years after plans announced, Tulsa Premium Outlets opens to public

Tulsa Premium Outlets are finally open to the public.

The outlet mall just south of the Creek Turnpike in Jenks boasts 77 shops including Adidas, Banana Republic, Polo Ralph Lauren and Carhartt.

Plans for the shopping center were announced in 2015. Developers had to move sites and did construction in 2020 before COVID-19.

Considering the long path to the grand opening, Simon Premium Outlets CEO Gary Duncan gave a nod to the state, tribal and local officials present at the ribbon cutting.

"The commitment of everyone involved is why we’re standing here this morning," said Duncan.

The public officials included Governor Kevin Stitt, who said the outlet mall is indicative of Oklahoma’s business-friendly environment.

Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell said Jenks already gets visitors because of the Oklahoma Aquarium, but the outlets will give them a reason to stay.

Pinnell also said the impact of the shopping center extends beyond just making Jenks a shopping destination.

"This outlet mall is going to generate millions of sales tax dollars for Jenks, which is going to provide for the dollars to pay for our great police and fire departments. Safe communities are growing communities," said Pinnell.

Tulsa Premium Outlets is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.