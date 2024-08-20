© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Some unhappy with NSU’s announcement of fetus discovery on campus

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published August 20, 2024 at 4:44 PM CDT
Jane Hammons
/
via Flickr

Northeastern State University posted on their Facebook page Thursday night that a fetus was found in a Tahlequah campus bathroom.

“Campus officials then began conducting welfare checks in an attempt to locate the mother,” the post reads. “Shortly thereafter, a student came forward seeking medical attention.”

NSU said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case. An OSBI spokesperson told KWGS no arrests have been made or charges filed.

Some people online responded negatively to NSU posting the announcement to its 35,000 followers.

“Unacceptable and not newsworthy,” wrote Heidi Blackmon.

“I can’t imagine having such deeply personal business splashed all over the internet,” wrote Casey Eakes.

NSU did not have any further comment on the investigation and did not respond to a question from KWGS about the decision to announce on social media.
