Lawmakers ask Oklahoma Supreme Court to bar Hiett from voting on cases

Three Republican state lawmakers are asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to bar a corporation commissioner from voting on certain cases following allegations of misconduct.

Reps. Tom Gann, R-Inola, Kevin West, R-Moore, and Rick West, R-Heavener, asked the state’s high court on Friday to force Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett to recuse from voting on rate increase cases involving Oklahoma Natural Gas, Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, and Public Service Company of Oklahoma and other companies.

The lawmakers allege that Hiett’s impartiality is tainted, but he refuses to recuse himself, according to the court filing.

The Oklahoman reported that Hiett was observed groping a man and being intoxicated on June 9 in Minnesota at the Mid-America Regulatory Conference and that he has also been accused of driving drunk after attending a 2023 event in Oklahoma City.

Hiett told the newspaper he drank too much June 9 but does not remember the incident. He told the newspaper he is getting treatment.

The incidents involve employees of companies regulated by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission or who represent companies appearing before it, according to the court filing.

The filing said Hiett violated the Code of Judicial Conduct and Ethics rules.

“Any party to an OCC case (whether legislative or judicial) with direct knowledge of illegal conduct by Commissioner Hiett who has not yet officially reported it or filed a civil lawsuit against him has leverage over Hiett in their cases before him at the OCC,” the filing said.

“The threat always exists that if he doesn’t rule in their favor, the illegal conduct could be reported, or a civil lawsuit could be filed.”

Gann said the lawmakers filed the case “as ratepayers of the state of Oklahoma.”

Hiett said Monday that because the lawmakers’ case is pending, it would be inappropriate to comment.

Complaints have been filed with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission and Council on Judicial Complaints, the filing said. In addition, an Oklahoma Attorney General’s opinion has been sought, the filing said.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has hired outside counsel to investigate the allegations against Hiett and plans to refer the findings to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.

Hiett is the former Oklahoma House Speaker. He is a Republican from Kellyville who was elected to the Corporation Commission in 2014 and reelected in 2020. He stepped down as chairman earlier this year following the misconduct allegations.

This story is from nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Voice.