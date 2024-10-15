Oklahoma Kum & Go gas stations to rebrand as Maverik after $2 billion sale

Oklahoma’s Kum & Go gas stations are getting a rebrand. Kum & Go parent company Krause Group sold the chain to Utah-based Maverik in a $2 billion deal. Maverik is rebranding all Oklahoma stores.

A schedule posted on social media shows opens and closures related to the rebrand, with Claremore’s store closing Oct. 14 and reopening Oct. 18.

In a statement, Maverik said the rebrand in Oklahoma is expected to end by 2025.

Some Kum & Go devotees have spoken to local media across the country, lamenting the change to the “cool brand.”

“The name is pretty catchy as it is,” one Springfield, Missouri resident told KOLR.

Maverik said in its statement that it’s keeping current employees and the existing rewards program. The company promises “even more awesome values on fuel, drinks, and snacks.”

