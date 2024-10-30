Pornhub to block access in Oklahoma following bill passage

The world’s largest online adult content provider will block access to its platforms in Oklahoma in the wake of a state law that goes into effect Friday.

A spokesperson for Pornhub.com confirmed the move Tuesday as Senate Bill 1959 is set to take effect. The law requires "reasonable" age verification if companies want to avoid lawsuits. It also mandates sites that publish pornography let internet users in Oklahoma request the site withhold material upon request.

“This allows parents to put age verification blockings on their devices so that they can protect their children from picking up this kind of thing, either intentionally or unintentionally,” said state Sen. Jerry Alvord (R-Wilson) who sponsored the law.

While companies that run adult websites won’t be liable if they verify users aren’t minors, Alvord said websites like Pornhub may still operate in the state if they wish.

“If they want to operate without the risk of litigation … that would be a wise move,” said Alvord.

In a prepared statement, Pornhub’s parent site Aylo claimed such laws just make porn users move to “darker corners of the internet” that won't follow the rules.

“In practice, the laws have just made the internet more dangerous for adults and children,” the statement reads. “The best solution to make the internet safer, preserve user privacy, and prevent children from accessing adult content is performing age verification at the source: on the device. The technology to accomplish this exists today.”

Rather than provide identification, the company argues that things like cell phones should be tagged as belonging to a minor.

Alvord said the sites would use the third-party age verifier BlueCheck, which would keep X-rated sites from stealing users’ data.

Pornhub has already banned access to its platforms in several states including Texas and Louisiana, which also require age verification. The United States Supreme Court in April allowed the Texas law to remain in place.

Oklahoma state Rep. Andy Fugate (D-Oklahoma City) voiced concerns when Senate Bill 1959 was debated that it assumes websites accurately know internet users' locations, the security of their data on the web, and that people know which websites they're accessing.

Fugate also argued the bill was far-reaching, and spoke in favor of private services like Covenant Eyes to keep youth from pornography.

“This body is being asked to be Oklahoma’s parent, and again, it is not our role, it is not our job, it is not our place,” he said.