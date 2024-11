Here are unofficial Nov. 5 election results for the Tulsa area. Next to each candidate’s name is the percentage of the vote they garnered rounded to the nearest percentage, followed by total votes cast in the race. The ▸ symbol indicates a winning candidate.

MUNICIPAL OFFICE (nonpartisan)

Tulsa Mayor

▸Monroe Nichols: 55%

Karen Keith: 45%

Total votes: 134,761

Notable Public Radio Tulsa coverage: Mayoral debate sparks policing discussion, spat over political mailer

Tulsa City Council

Council District 2:

▸Anthony Archie: 54%

Stephanie Reisdorph: 46%

Total votes: 11,762

Council District 7:

▸Lori Decter Wright: 53%

Eddie Huff: 47%

Total votes: 14,651

Notable Public Radio Tulsa coverage: City Council candidate Eddie Huff labels 1921 Tulsa Massacre 'riot'

Council District 9:

Jayme Fowler: 43%

▸Carol Bush: 57%

Total votes: 20,312

COUNTY OFFICES

County Clerk

▸Michael Brandon Willis, Republican: 63%

Don Nuam, Democrat: 37%

Total votes: 250,743

County Commissioner District 2

▸Lonnie Sims, Republican: 51%

Sarah Elizabeth, Democrat: 49%

Total votes: 76,128

Notable Public Radio Tulsa coverage: Lonnie Sims and Sarah Gray vie for Tulsa County Commission District 2 seat

STATE LEGISLATURE

State Senator District 16

▸Scott Fetgatter, Republican: 71%

Rosie Lynch, Democrat: 29%

Total votes: 15,145

State Senator District 25

▸Brian Guthrie, Republican: 67%

Karen Gaddis, Democrat: 33%

Total votes: 38,321

State Senator District 33

▸Christi Gillespie, Republican: 67%

Bob Willis, Democrat: 33%

Total votes: 34,294

State Senator District 35

Dean Martin, Republican: 41%

▸Jo Anna Dossett, Democrat: 59%

Total votes: 37,655

State Senator District 37

▸Aaron Reinhardt, Republican: 70%

Andrew Nutter, Independent: 30%

Total votes: 27,356

State Senator District 39

▸Dave Rader, Republican: 56%

Melissa Bryce, Democrat: 44%

Total votes: 36,036

State Representative District 66

Kenneth Blevins, Libertarian: 24%

▸Clay Staires, Republican: 76%

Total votes: 16,630

State Representative District 70

Bradley Banks, Republican: 44%

▸Suzanne Schreiber, Democrat: 56%

Total votes: 19,746

State Representative District 74

▸Mark Vancuren, Republican: 76%

Aaron Brent, Independent: 24%

Total votes: 17,736

State Representative District 79

Paul Hassink, Republican: 45%

▸Melissa Provenzano, Democrat: 55%

Total votes: 13,217

Notable Public Radio Tulsa coverage: Candidates for Tulsa House District 79 appeal to independents

STATEWIDE RACES/QUESTIONS

Corporation Commission

Chad Williams, Libertarian: 7%

▸J. Brian Bingman, Republican: 64%

Harold Spradling, Democrat: 29%

Total votes: 1,537,254

Judicial retention

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will appoint replacements to the state judiciary if voters decide to not allow these judges to retain their seats:

Supreme Court District 3: James Edmonson

▸Yes (to retain): 50.26%

No: 49.74%

Total votes: 1,441,045

Supreme Court District 4: Noma Gurich

Yes (to retain): 49.76%

▸No: 50.24%

Total votes: 1,439,614

Supreme Court District 7: Yvonne Kauger

▸Yes (to retain): 51.01%

No: 48.99%

Total votes: 1,444,119

State Questions

State Question 833

Yes: 38%

▸No: 62%

Total votes: 1,456,702

State Question 834

▸Yes: 81%

No: 19%

Total votes: 1,493,921

CONGRESSIONAL OFFICERS

United States Representative, District 01

▸Kevin Hern, Republican: 60%

Dennis Baker, Democrat: 34%

Mark David Garcia Sanders, Independent: 5%

Total votes: 311,946