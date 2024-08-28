© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Lonnie Sims and Sarah Gray vie for Tulsa County Commission District 2 seat

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell,
Ben Abrams
Published August 28, 2024 at 2:30 PM CDT

The race for Tulsa County Commission District 2 features two very different candidates.

In one corner is Republican Lonnie Sims, a current state representative who served in various capacities for the city of Jenks. Sims touts his record with infrastructure and says he has more knowledge than his less experienced opponent.

“When I was mayor in Jenks in 2013, the first thing we did — thanks to my council and the citizens of Jenks — was pass a road and sewer bond that really opened the door to the property where you have the outlet mall on now,” said Sims in an interview with Public Radio Tulsa.

Democrat Sarah Gray is a public relations consultant who’s worked with government, political campaigns, and nonprofits. She says there’s more to elected office than just serving the needs of the usual suspects.

“Our campaign has never been just about what I will do as county commissioner, it’s about what we as a community want our future to be, and our collective will to build a Tulsa County where everyone has a seat at the table,” said Gray.

Maria Barnes and Melissa Myers were eliminated from the commissioner’s race in Tuesday night’s runoff. The contest between Sims and Gray will be decided Nov. 5.
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
