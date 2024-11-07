As construction begins on Coweta Casino Hotel, residents air concerns

Construction for the Muscogee Nation's $100 million casino in Coweta is underway.

Tribal and city officials held the groundbreaking Thursday afternoon for the 35,000-square-foot hotel and gaming house off Highway 51. The Coweta Casino Hotel is expected to have 46 upscale rooms, a pool and a fitness center. The facility is expected to open in spring of 2026.

Muscogee principal chief David Hill said at the groundbreaking that the casino will benefit Coweta, his tribe and the state of Oklahoma.

“We know that projects like this bring jobs, commerce, and economic prosperity to the community,” he said. “It’s a domino effect of prosperity, and that model has worked well for all.”

While officials at the event shared excitement, some Coweta residents have mixed feelings.

“The police department here, they’re not equipped for what’s coming,” said resident Shjon Houston.

But City Manager Julie Casteen said the city has plans to address concerns around crime.

“We’re in the middle of constructing a new police station and a new fire station, and at that time, we’ll be beefing up the staffing levels to account for any additional security that might come about that’s needed for that,” said Casteen, noting an expanded police department will also serve Coweta’s growing population. She said the new police and fire stations will likely be completed around the same time the casino is up and running.

Casteen also said the city will place a traffic signal and turn lanes on the highway right outside the casino property.

Paije Dabbs, who recently moved to Coweta from Las Vegas, said the casino could disrupt the peaceful nature of the town.

“All the casinos in Vegas bring quite a bit of combustion and people, and also brings revenue to the town as well,” Dabbs said. “So hopefully it brings enough revenue but not enough problems and hardships to people.”