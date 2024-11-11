1921 Massacre survivor celebrates 110th birthday

One of the two remaining survivors of the 1921 Race Massacre turned 110 years old Sunday.

Nonprofit Justice for Greenwood celebrated Lessie Benningfield Randle becoming a supercentenarian at Fixins Soul Kitchen.

“People that were born in 1914. Think about that. 1914, when this wonderful, beautiful young lady was born and she’s sitting here right with us,” said attorney and Justice for Greenwood Executive Director Damario Solomon-Simmons.

Randle’s fellow survivor, Viola Fletcher, was in attendance, as was U.S. Rep. Al Green of Texas.

Green presented Randle with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in her honor.

In September, Green said he intends to file legislation compensating survivors $20 million for the racist attack on Greenwood that left as many as 300 dead. No such bill has been introduced yet.

In an interview, Green said he’d like his fellow House members to join his effort.

“I want all of them to sign on to this legislation,” Green said. “Hopefully, through this legislation, we can bring some justice to the two persons who are the actual survivors. Usually, you don’t have survivors.”

Oklahoma Rep. and Senator-elect Regina Goodwin presented Randle with a citation from the state House commemorating her 110th birthday. Tulsa Mayor-elect Monroe Nichols was also in attendance.

