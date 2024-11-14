No apps, no swiping—just friends pitching friends at local dating event

Adam Avitable is not a marketer, but he’s pitching anyway.

The Pump Bar off South Lewis near Route 66 is packed on a Monday night, and Avitable is flipping through a presentation displayed on a television screen above his head. Unlike some in Oklahoma, Avitable isn’t selling Donald Trump Bibles to public school children or no bid electric vehicle contracts to credulous state officials. He’s pitching his friend, Courtney Applegate, to potential suitors.

“I knew I couldn’t pitch myself, so I reached out to my group chat girls,” says Avitable.

Avitable’s pitch “seamlessly and flawlessly” incorporates his friend’s likeness into familiar advertisements. The crowd laughs as he presents Applegate’s bio as if he’s ineptly selling iPhones or Coke. He warns that oblivious men need not apply.

“If you don’t know what emotional intelligence is, please don’t talk to Courtney,” advises Avitable.

The event, called Pitch-A-Friend, is part of a national crop of gatherings organized by a corporation of the same name aimed at people searching for an alternative to dating apps. Rebekah Dankert, who works at a Tulsa nonprofit by day, organized The Pump’s free event by applying to start a local chapter.

“I have been on the dating apps for four years, and it’s just been terrible,” said Dankert. “It’s so uplifting to hear all the things that you might not think to put on your dating profile. It’s what your friends see, and what they want other people to know about you.”

People interested in pitching friends sign up beforehand and share their materials with organizers. An average night reportedly sees seven to 12 pitches with eligible folks averaging out to be 31 years old, though Dankert says the event is inclusive.

“I love the fact that’s it LGBTQ friendly, because there’s some other dating events like speed dating where it’s a lot harder to coordinate that. The fact that anybody can pitch to a room full of anybody is really great.”

In an interview after Monday’s event at The Pump, Dankert said the bar is now planning to host monthly pitch events.

