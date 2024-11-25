Councilor responds to accusations of 'Satanism' in meeting prayer

A prayer at a Tulsa City Council meeting has drawn accusations of “Satanism” from state officials.

At a meeting last week, outgoing councilor Crista Patrick’s pagan priestess Amy McAdams gave an opening invocation. In the prayer, McAdams invoked “the Gorgonea, champions of equality and sacred rage,” and Medusa, “monstrous hero of the oppressed and abused.”

“I wanted to share one little part of myself before I left office,” said Patrick, adding that Medusa is known as “a fighter of injustice, especially for women.”

Patrick said she has since received emails and texts accusing her and McAdams of “being demonic, or Satanist, or inviting evil into our city and our household.”

Council rules say invocation prayers should be sensitive of different faiths in Tulsa and shouldn’t be used to proselytize or disparage. Invocations at council meetings are often Christian, but Patrick said others have given Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and Native American prayers in the past.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters — both self-proclaimed Christians — made posts on X accusing McAdams of Satanism. Walters said "Satanic prayers are welcome in hell but not in Oklahoma” in his post.

Stitt said Satan was “trying to establish a foothold” through McAdams’ prayer. He also said Oklahoma “is going to be a shining city on the hill,” quoting the Bible.

“Tulsa City Council needs to stand strong against actions like this, and Tulsans need to remember who allowed this at the ballot box,” Stitt’s post reads.

A spokesperson for Stitt did not immediately respond to inquiries about his social media post.

Screenshot / X

Patrick said paganism does not include a belief in Satan, calling the Biblical adversary “a Christian concept.”

When asked about Stitt’s remarks, Patrick said she wishes him love and tolerance.

“I hope that (Stitt) can find a place in his heart to focus on his own spirituality and not focus on those that he is not informed about,” said Patrick.

Patrick has represented northeast Tulsa for the past six years and is resigning the seat of her own accord. On Dec. 2, Jackie Dutton will be sworn in.

Following the meeting, current City Councilor Laura Bellis said she wants to change council rules to only have a moment of silence and not an invocation.

“I don’t want anyone to think our city and government is not for them, and the invocation can be alienating for people,” she said.

Bellis said councilors will discuss removing the invocation from council rules soon.

Outgoing councilor Jayme Fowler, who’s made headlines for his own conservative views in the past, said Tulsans should observe the United States Constitution by respecting all faiths and religions. The First Amendment of the Constitution says “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

“That request to say a prayer in front of the council, from what I understand, (is) first come, first serve,” Fowler said. “With that is that last kind of ‘Goodbye City Council.’ This person requested, and that request was honored.”