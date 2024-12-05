OSU Tulsa holds holiday-themed STEM event

Oklahoma State University Tulsa Decked the Halls with STEM on Tuesday night.

Kids were invited to learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics at the Christmas themed party. Jovette Dew, the director of kindergarten through 12th grade STEM programs at OSU, said the event teaches kids about the power of a STEM career

“Kids are deciding what they want to do in life as early as the third or fifth grade. So, we want to get the kids excited about STEM especially about engineering. The country is not graduating enough engineers for all the jobs we have out there.”

Dew handed out bingo cards at the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology table.

Tables were set up at the event where kids could get some take-home projects to improve their STEM skills. And the Grinch made an appearance to add to the Christmas theme.

Carver Middle School student Kindal Hishaw got interested in attending Tuesday after having designed a product during an economics fair.

“I had made coasters with clay and paint, and I just made different designs on it and made it different sizes.”

Hishaw hasn’t decided on what her future holds but said for now it’s between being a nurse and an image consultant.

Hishaw’s sister was more excited to meet the Grinch. Both sisters got to get out of the house and learn a little something along the way.