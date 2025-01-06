Tulsa police won’t share the locations of more than 200 surveillance cameras

The Tulsa Police Department has refused to disclose the locations of more than 200 surveillance cameras it operates across the city after The Frontier filed an open records request. The cameras, manufactured by Flock Safety, read license plates and use artificial intelligence to track the movements of cars around the city.

Despite multiple requests for clarification, the department offered no explanation for the denial beyond stating: “Your request will require a subpoena.”

The Oklahoma Open Records Act does not require a court subpoena for the release of public records, said Joey Senat, a professor of media and strategic communications at Oklahoma State University.

“Local government records are open unless the Legislature has said they aren’t,” Senat said. “When city officials don’t want to provide records, the burden falls on them to show that a statutory exemption applies.”

The Tulsa Police Department did not respond to requests for comment for this story. A spokesperson for Flock Safety deferred questions about the cameras’ locations to the Tulsa Police Department.

Last year, the nonprofit newsroom NonDoc was similarly denied a request for the locations of 10 cameras installed by Edmond police.

Cindy Nguyen, policy director of the ACLU of Oklahoma, told The Frontier she worries about the disproportionate placement of cameras in areas designated as “high-crime,” which are often minority communities. When Tulsa installed its first 25 Flock cameras in 2022, most were located in North Tulsa, East Tulsa and around 61st and Peoria — areas with large Black and Hispanic populations.

“We know that ‘high crime’ can be a code word for neighborhoods of color that are more likely to be hyper surveilled,” she said. “I think we are definitely going to see more unjustified stops and arrests.”

She also said the cameras potentially violate the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which outlaws unreasonable search and seizure. Last year, a McClain County District Court judge ruled that the use of license plate reader data in criminal investigations violates Oklahoma law.

An online portal shows that the department currently operates 237 cameras. Tulsa has invested heavily in Flock cameras and pays the company more than $696,000 a year, according to city contracts, which the Tulsa City Council approved without a competitive bidding process.

About 40 law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma utilize Flock cameras, according to the company.

This article first appeared on The Frontier and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.