-
Kristin Henning, Blume Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center, examines the foundations of racist policing in America
-
Police officers in the U.S. are nine times more likely to kill African-American men than they are any other group of citizens. A tragic statistic, to be…
-
The new head of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety defended the highway patrol’s pursuit policies this week in an interim study.DPS Commissioner Tim…
-
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma City-area police officer has been sentenced to nine years in prison for killing an 18-year-old motorist in December 2019…
-
A man died in Tulsa police custody Wednesday evening after experiencing what TPD is describing as "respiratory distress."According to a news release,…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three Oklahoma City police officers involved in two separate shootings earlier this year, including the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma…
-
On today's ST, we are discussing a new book on race relations and American history that offers a bold, thorough, and eye-opening critique of our nation's…
-
Two Tulsa police officers were among the first recipients of state-level awards for heroism.Gov. Kevin Stitt awarded Oklahoma Purple Hearts to Ofc. Aurash…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man died after an Oklahoma City police officer shot him during a confrontation, according to authorities.Police were called to…
-
A 74-year-old woman is suing the City of Oklahoma City and three officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department, alleging they used alleged force and…