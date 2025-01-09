Snow closures for Tulsa-area schools, municipal facilities
The National Weather Service office in Tulsa issued a Winter Storm Warning just after 8 p.m. Thursday set to last until at least noon Friday.
Many public school districts in the Tulsa area have opted to close Friday due to the cold weather and slick road conditions. Some have chosen a distance learning day.
As of Thursday evening, here is a list of area school closures for Fri., Jan. 10:
|School District
|Status
|Bixby
|Closed
|Broken Arrow
|Closed
|Claremore
|Closed
|Collinsville
|Closed
|Jenks
|Closed
|Sand Springs
|Closed
|Skiatook
|Closed
|Sperry
|Closed
|Tulsa
|Closed
|Union
|Closed
|Verdigris
|Closed
|Catoosa
|Distance Learning
|Coweta
|Distance Learning
|Glenpool
|Distance Learning
|Owasso
|Distance Learning
|Sapulpa
|Distance Learning
The University of Tulsa has canceled January term classes for Friday.
Municipal Closures
Tulsa County offices and the Tulsa Health Department are closed Friday. Tulsa City Hall will stay open.
Public Transit Alerts
MetroLink Tulsa announced fares will be free Friday. Routes will be adjusted to "prioritize safety and accessibility in icy and snowy conditions." A full list of service changes can be found here.
Medical Calls
According to a statement, the Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) "responded to 1 cold exposure call and 21 fall incidents" Thursday related to winter weather in Tulsa, taking 13 people to the hospital. That's in addition to 14 traffic accidents EMSA also responded to.