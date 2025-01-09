© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Snow closures for Tulsa-area schools, municipal facilities

Public Radio Tulsa | By KWGS Staff
Published January 9, 2025 at 10:39 PM CST
Updated January 10, 2025 at 7:03 AM CST
The "Morning Mission" statue outside the Tulsa International Airport with a dusting of snow on Jan. 9, 2025.
Ben Abrams
/
KWGS News
The "Morning Mission" statue outside the Tulsa International Airport with a dusting of snow on Jan. 9, 2025.

The National Weather Service office in Tulsa issued a Winter Storm Warning just after 8 p.m. Thursday set to last until at least noon Friday.

Many public school districts in the Tulsa area have opted to close Friday due to the cold weather and slick road conditions. Some have chosen a distance learning day.

As of Thursday evening, here is a list of area school closures for Fri., Jan. 10:

School DistrictStatus
BixbyClosed 
Broken ArrowClosed 
Claremore
Closed 
Collinsville
Closed 
Jenks
Closed 
Sand Springs
Closed 
Skiatook
Closed 
Sperry
Closed 
Tulsa
Closed 
Union
Closed 
Verdigris
Closed 
Catoosa
Distance Learning
Coweta
Distance Learning
Glenpool
Distance Learning
Owasso
Distance Learning
Sapulpa
Distance Learning

The University of Tulsa has canceled January term classes for Friday.

Municipal Closures
Tulsa County offices and the Tulsa Health Department are closed Friday. Tulsa City Hall will stay open.

Public Transit Alerts
MetroLink Tulsa announced fares will be free Friday. Routes will be adjusted to "prioritize safety and accessibility in icy and snowy conditions." A full list of service changes can be found here.

Medical Calls
According to a statement, the Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) "responded to 1 cold exposure call and 21 fall incidents" Thursday related to winter weather in Tulsa, taking 13 people to the hospital. That's in addition to 14 traffic accidents EMSA also responded to.
Tags
Local & Regional Winter weather