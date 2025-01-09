Snow closures for Tulsa-area schools, municipal facilities

The National Weather Service office in Tulsa issued a Winter Storm Warning just after 8 p.m. Thursday set to last until at least noon Friday.

Many public school districts in the Tulsa area have opted to close Friday due to the cold weather and slick road conditions. Some have chosen a distance learning day.

As of Thursday evening, here is a list of area school closures for Fri., Jan. 10:

School District Status Bixby Closed Broken Arrow Closed Claremore

Closed

Collinsville

Closed

Jenks

Closed

Sand Springs

Closed

Skiatook

Closed

Sperry

Closed

Tulsa

Closed

Union

Closed

Verdigris

Closed

Catoosa

Distance Learning

Coweta

Distance Learning

Glenpool

Distance Learning

Owasso

Distance Learning

Sapulpa

Distance Learning



The University of Tulsa has canceled January term classes for Friday.

Municipal Closures

Tulsa County offices and the Tulsa Health Department are closed Friday. Tulsa City Hall will stay open.

Public Transit Alerts

MetroLink Tulsa announced fares will be free Friday. Routes will be adjusted to "prioritize safety and accessibility in icy and snowy conditions." A full list of service changes can be found here.

Medical Calls

According to a statement, the Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) "responded to 1 cold exposure call and 21 fall incidents" Thursday related to winter weather in Tulsa, taking 13 people to the hospital. That's in addition to 14 traffic accidents EMSA also responded to.