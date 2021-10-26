Winter weather

-
A Southwest Power Pool executive told Oklahoma state regulators the corporation is working hard on ensuring an adequate supply of fuel for electricity…
-
Cold water, not freezing ground, was one of two major factors in hundreds of water line breaks across the City of Tulsa during February’s winter…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a pair of bills Friday to mitigate the skyrocketing storm-related utility costs from a February…
-
Oklahoma lawmakers are acting quickly on a plan to help utilities pay off billions of dollars in debt incurred during February’s historic winter…
-
State lawmakers say they are filing legislation to guard against massive utility bills in the wake of winter storms that put Oklahoma in the deep freeze…
-
An executive at the Southwest Power Pool told state regulators on Thursday they are conducting a comprehensive review of their response to Feburary’s…
-
City of Tulsa officials said Friday afternoon a voluntary boil order is no longer necessary, and they’re no longer asking people to conserve water.Crews…
-
The City of Tulsa has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help homeowners make emergency repairs of plumbing…
-
President Joe Biden late Wednesday approved Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's second request for federal aid to help address damages caused by this month's…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday he is seeking a second federal emergency disaster declaration as a result of a winter…