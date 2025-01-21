Health Department rolls out ‘harm reduction’ kits to help curb overdoses, spread hope

The Tulsa Health Department has rolled out a new program to distribute "harm reduction" kits in the hopes of curbing drug overdose deaths in the county.

THD announced a partnership with the Coalition Against Prescription and Substance Abuse of Tulsa (CAPSAT) to provide kits to the public.

They include naloxone, also known as Narcan, a life-saving drug that can reverse opioid overdoses, as well as fentanyl test strips, xylazine test strips, medication disposal bags and medication lockboxes.

The kits also include a special message: words of encouragement written by first through fifth grade students at Hamilton Elementary School.

THD is calling the initiative “Spreading Hope.”

According to Prevention Specialist Netta Jamieson, the program aims to bring both practical resources and motivation to those experiencing addiction and mental illness.

“Hope can help with mental health issues and it can help lead somebody to recovery,” she said.

The contents of a harm reduction kit, including a note from a Tulsa Public Schools elementary student, distributed by the Tulsa Health Department. Ben Abrams / KWGS News

The health department partnered with Tulsa Public Schools to include over 100 cards from students in the kits.

“I grew up with family members who had substance use disorder,” Jamieson said. “If I can give one family member a little bit of hope just to keep supporting their loved one… I feel like it could do something for that family.”

Harm reduction programs have been criticized by some, claiming they can enable drug users.

“The science and the data show that it does not enable,” Jamieson said. “People are going to use the substances whether they have the Narcan or the fentanyl test strip or not. If they intend to do it, it’s going to happen, this just lowers the risk of resulting in death.”

According to THD, between 2018 and 2022, 913 people in Tulsa died due to accidental drug overdoses. Jamieson said while overdose deaths are decreasing, the department’s overall goal is to reach zero deaths.