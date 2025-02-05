Advocates of Race Massacre survivors want Tulsa to support an ambitious new reparations program

A new, ambitious initiative is looking to give reparations to the last two survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and victims’ descendants.

Justice for Greenwood, the nonprofit that has represented the last two survivors in court, announced “Project Greenwood” Tuesday with a list of requests made to the city for reparations.

“It is a comprehensive plan to not only restore Greenwood, but to move this city forward and create the one Tulsa that we’ve been talking about for decades,” said Damario Solomon-Simmons, attorney and executive director of Justice for Greenwood.

Project Greenwood seeks to establish:



A victim’s compensation fund for the last living survivors and families of identified massacre victims.

A “descendant business support program” aimed at helping small business owners in Greenwood grow.

A scholarship fund for verified descendants of massacre victims.

A grant program for businesses that survived the massacre and continue to operate.

A program that implements job hiring preference for verified descendants of massacre victims.

A preference for the city to contract with descendants of massacre victims.

Immunity for survivors and descendants from all city taxes, fees, assessments and utility bills.

An audit of land the city owns in Greenwood followed by a repatriation of said land to families who once owned it.

A new hospital with a level 1 trauma center in Greenwood named after Dr. A.C. Jackson, a surgeon who died in the massacre.

An official city holiday recognizing the massacre on June 1.

The release of any remaining records the city holds relating to the massacre.

The opening of criminal investigations of known massacre victims.

LaDonna Penny, the granddaughter of Lessie Benningfield Randle, was emotional as she pleaded for the city to accept these requests.

“I’m begging,” Penny said. “I know I shouldn’t, but I’m begging the city, please give my grandmother and mother Fletcher and the descendants… their flowers while they’re still here. Give them justice.”

Justice for Greenwood said it knows of over 200 verified descendants of massacre victims.

When asked how much the programs might cost, Solomon-Simmons did not give an exact dollar amount, but said Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols was supportive of aspects of the plan.

Nichols released the following statement in response:

“Project Greenwood reflects the unshakable resolve of the last living massacre survivors and descendants to address the generational impact of Greenwood's destruction and move Tulsa forward. I look forward to implementing significant elements of the plan in partnership with Justice for Greenwood and other stakeholders. In the coming weeks, I will share the framework my Administration will use to heal the open wounds left by the Massacre and create a stronger, more unified Tulsa for all.”

President Donald Trump has sought to dismantle federal Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

Project Greenwood organizers said their initiative is not based on race but solely on harm done as a result of the massacre, and thus legal under state law.

When asked whether the project could face challenges, Solomon-Simmons said he’s confident such challenges would be rebuffed.

“The law is clear that this is harm-based, so it can move forward,” he said.

Solomon-Simmons’ previous cases seeking reparations for Randle, Fletcher, and Fletcher’s late brother Hughes Van Ellis have been shot down in state court.

This time around, he believes the city’s mayor will be more receptive.

“We believe we have a willing partner in city hall,” Solomon-Simmons said.

“I do think [Mayor Nichols] has the courage to do the right thing.”

