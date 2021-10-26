-
American Rescue Plan funds can be spent in a variety of areas, not just on pandemic recovery. The City of Tulsa received nearly $88 million from the relief package.
-
The fountain was put into storage after Central Fire Station closed in July 2008.
-
The Greater Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission wants Mayor G.T. Bynum to withdraw a brief filed last week in support of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s attempt to have the U.S. Supreme Court overturn its ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma.
-
Gov. Kevin Stitt's office on Friday thanked the City of Tulsa and the City of Owasso for filing a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the…
-
Oklahoma, as you might've heard, is welcoming more Afghan refugees than any state in the US other than California and Texas. How many of these refugees…
-
A quick Tulsa traffic quiz: Are drivers allowed to use bicycle lanes as turn lanes? How much room must drivers give when passing a cyclist?The City of…
-
The City of Tulsa and the Tulsa County Sheriff have reached an agreement for inmates over the municipal jail’s limit to be held at the county jail.The…
-
Tulsans will have the chance to weigh in on six city council redistricting proposals.The city election district commission looked at five maps Friday,…
-
A coalition of local organizations told city councilors they want to see transparency and community engagement as Tulsa spends its allocation from the…
-
"The Outsiders" -- both the well-known coming-of-age novel by S.E. Hinton and the likewise-titled 1983 film by Francis Ford Coppola -- certainly looms…