Green Country voters head to polls Tuesday

Owasso

Owasso Public Schools is looking to voters to approve an over $197 million bond package that will fund everything from annual textbooks to a new fifth grade center, fine arts facility and soccer field.

“We are growing, and so if we want to keep up with that growth, then these projects are needed,” said Owasso Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates. “The cost of materials and supplies has just increased over the years. We’re just as shocked as everybody else about the costs.”

Coates said the district bond consultants “actually put a conservative package together.”

The planned fifth grade center would free up space for other elementary schools in the district to offer full-day prekindergarten.

Approval of the bond package would reportedly raise Owasso’s millage rate from 28.75 mills to 31 mills. A mill is 0.1%, or $1 on every $1,000 of assessed value on a home.

Voters in Owasso will also decide if Chad Balthrop or Brandon Shreffler will replace outgoing City Councilor Doug Bonebrake in District 5.

Tulsa

Four candidates are vying for Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education District 3 seat currently held by Jennettie Marshall.

Kyra Carby, Dorie Simmons, Eartha McAlester and Brandi Joseph are on the ballot.

Three of the four candidates recently attended a forum at McClain High School where they shared their views on a variety of issues, including a rule from the Oklahoma State Board of Education requiring districts to collect citizenship information.

That rule was passed as TPS suffered a sharp decrease in enrollment, which the school board president claims was mostly Hispanic students.

Jenks

Jenks Public Schools is proposing two bond issues to voters totaling $19.6 million.

The bond will pay for performing arts center improvements, the expansion of the Freshman Academy, tennis facility improvements and other annual costs.

JPS said approval of the bond would not increase property taxes.

Broken Arrow

Voters will decide which of three candidates will fill the Broken Arrow Public Schools Board of Education Zone 5 seat.

Bruce Lamont and Kate Williams are running against current board Vice President Jerry Denton.

This is the first time in over two decades that the Zone 5 seat has been contested.

Wagoner County

Wagoner County residents will decide whether to increase sales tax by a quarter of a penny over 15 years to pay for a $13.4 million settlement following a death in the county’s jail.

Okmulgee County

Jacob Branson and Ernie Ferreira will face off in a special Republican primary for the County Commissioner District 1 seat.

City of Okmulgee

Mickey Baldwin is looking to retain his seat as mayor (council member at large and mayor are the same position) against challenger Eddie Nelson, Jr.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More election information can be found via the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.