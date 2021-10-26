-
Oklahoma has one of the nation's highest rates of candidates for elected office running unopposed, but a Tulsa nonprofit is trying to change…
-
Jake Merrick won the Senate seat once held by Stephanie Bice and several newcomers won city council posts in Oklahoma City, Norman Stillwater and Broken...
-
The Oklahoma Senate passed a resolution on Monday objecting to federal legislation on elections, voting and ethics.H.R. 1, the For the People Act of 2021,…
-
Freezing temperatures didn't stop thousands of Green Country residents from voting in local elections on Tuesday.In Tulsa County, John Fothergill was…
-
Updated Feb. 10, 12:15 p.m.The Oklahoma House Elections and Ethics Committee advanced a bill to require recounts on State Questions in certain…
-
Voters in Bixby will be asked to approve four bond propositions in April totaling $28.5 million.Those propositions are $8.5 million for a new fire station…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is extending a statewide emergency declaration.Stitt's announcement Friday ensures Oklahoma voters can cast…
-
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum won a second term Tuesday night, taking 51.9% of the votes, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board's unofficial…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two Oklahoma City women, each touting their conservative credentials and support for President Donald Trump, will face off Tuesday in…
-
Today on StudioTulsa -- in advance of the August 25th mayoral, city auditor, and City Council election -- we continue our series of conversations with…