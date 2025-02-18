© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Former Okla. House Speaker McCall announces run for governor

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published February 18, 2025 at 3:58 PM CST
Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall talks to reporters in his office at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
Lionel Ramos
/
OPMX
Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall talks to reporters in his office at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall announced via social media his bid for governor in next year's election.

McCall joins fellow candidates Attorney General Genter Drummond and Leisa Mitchell-Haynes.

In a letter posted to Facebook and X, McCall took a sharply partisan tone, asserting that “the left and outside forces are waging war on our way of life.” He vaunted the passage of tax cuts and the banning of transgender people from bathrooms matching their gender identities during his time as speaker.

McCall praised Gov. Kevin Stitt and President Donald Trump in his letter, writing that he believes “God put President Trump back in the White House to save our great country.”

McCall is the state’s longest-serving speaker after having been elected to the leadership role in 2016. He stepped down for the 60th legislative session in favor of current Speaker Kyle Hilbert.
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
Check out all of Ben's links and contact info here.
See stories by Ben Abrams