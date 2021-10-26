State Capitol

-
"A Better Path Forward," a new report from OK Policy, proposes a number of tax and budget reforms aimed at fairness, prosperity, improved health, and better education services
On this edition of ST, we welcome writer Connie Cronley back to our program. She's one of our regular commentators; her previous books include "Sometimes…
Oklahoma House Democrats took time Monday night to honor Oklahomans killed by COVID-19.A small band began the memorial by playing "Peace Like A…
Our guest on ST is Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who joins us to discuss the new brand for the State of Oklahoma: "Imagine That." Pinnell led the…
On this edition of ST, we get to know Ahniwake Rose, the incoming executive director of the nonprofit, non-partisan Oklahoma Policy Institute (a/k/a OK…
On this edition of Medical Monday, as the Oklahoma Legislature has just recently completed its annual session, we offer a detailed review of whether and…
Our guest is the veteran and award-winning Oklahoma journalist, John Wylie, former publisher of the Oologah Lake Leader. He recently wrote a blog post --…
A Locally Based Call to Rethink (and Reform) How Oklahoma Collects and Uses Its Court Fees and FinesOn this edition of StudioTulsa, we're discussing court fees, court fines, collection costs, and other court-related expenses, which, all told, make up…
In the immediate wake of Governor Stitt's State of the State Address, and as the 2019 legislative session gets underway in OKC, we welcome back to…
The 2018 Session of the Oklahoma State Legislature recently adjourned, and what a session it was. For the first time since State Question 640 passed in…