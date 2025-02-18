© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Tulsa County declares emergency; transit shuts down as winter weather continues to roll in

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published February 18, 2025 at 4:38 PM CST
Updated February 18, 2025 at 7:40 PM CST
Tulsa County Commissioners signed an emergency declaration Tuesday as more snow and bitter cold descended on the metro area.

The National Weather Service issued both a winter storm warning and an extreme cold warning for Tulsa as snow combines with windy conditions. Tuesday’s low is expected to be 3 degrees, while Wednesday’s high is expected to be just 15.

Many area school districts have closed or moved to distance learning Wednesday:

School DistrictStatus
BixbyDistance Learning
Broken ArrowClosed
CatoosaClosed
ClaremoreClosed
CollinsvilleDistance Learning
CowetaDistance Learning
GlenpoolDistance Learning
JenksDistance Learning
OwassoDistance Learning
Sand SpringsClosed
SapulpaDistance Learning
SkiatookDistance Learning
SperryDistance Learning
TulsaClosed
UnionClosed

Tulsa County offices are closed Wednesday as are all Tulsa Health Department locations.

According to a release, EMSA said it responded to five cold exposure calls and 30 traffic accidents as of 3:30 p.m., transporting a total of 10 people to local hospitals.

The city is advising drivers to stay off the roads due to slick conditions. All MetroLink Tulsa services have been cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday.

Residents with questions about waterline breaks, pet safety and more cold weather issues are encouraged to visit the city’s website for more information.
