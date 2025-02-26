Tulsa’s Ukrainian community gathers amid growing refugee concerns

Faith communities came together over the weekend to pray for Ukraine. A luncheon for the country invaded by Russia in 2022 took place at Asbury Church on South Mingo Road in Tulsa on Saturday. Traditional food was served at the event with donations benefiting Ukrainian chaplains.

The gathering came at a troubling time for those who fled the ongoing war. YWCA Refugee Program Supervisor Ihor Ruban said it’s tough to know what the future holds.

“For many of these families the journey to Tulsa was filled with fear and heartbreak. Leaving behind our homes and loved ones is a sacrifice no one should have to make,” Ruban said. “Yet, we carry the weight of that loss while navigating the unknown.”

The unknown is temporary protected status for Ukrainians. The designation gave refugees an opportunity to stay and work in the U.S. due to urgent humanitarian reasons. The length of the stay is between six months and two years.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced last month they aren’t currently accepting re-parole applications through the streamlined process known as Ukrainian Humanitarian Parole due to an executive order from President Donald Trump. Re-parole applications, if approved, extend the temporary protected status of refugees.

Now Ukrainians will have to wait through a slower “case-by-case" process.

The process has already been challenging, according to Ruban. He said many applications have been returned as “improperly completed,” though applicants say that isn’t the case.

Ukrainians delicate temporary legal status—along with recent rhetoric from Trump and a U.S. vote against a U.N. resolution urging Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine—has led to much fear.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House on Friday to sign a deal around the exchange of critical raw materials for U.S. protection, according to Trump.

Karl Ahlgren with nonprofit Ukraine Action Plan said he hopes the prayer luncheon signals solidarity to Ukrainians.

“I think it’s going to be very important for us to share with them, ‘Hey we’re with you,’” Ahlgren said. “We’re going to help Ukraine become and maintain a sovereign, a free and independent state.”

Monday marked three years since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Olha Hrytsaniuk contributed to this story.

