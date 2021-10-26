-
Our guest is Ambassador William B. Taylor, who is Vice President of Strategic Stability and Security at the U.S. Institute of Peace. From June 2019 to…
On this edition of ST, we speak with Robert Donaldson, Trustees Professor of Political Science (Emeritus) at The University of Tulsa. A former President…
An Address by Ambassador William B. Taylor, Jr., of the U.S. Institute of Peace: "Crisis in Ukraine"Where do things now stand regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict? And how did we get here, and what might the future have in store? Such are the questions…
On this edition of our program, we speak with Tom Garrett, an Oklahoma native who's worked at the International Republican Institute (or IRI) since 1994.…