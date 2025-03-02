Oklahoma’s senators respond to Zelenskyy White House debacle

Oklahoma’s senators are reacting to the scene at the White House on Friday involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

The tense display has thrown into question whether the United States is backing away from its long-held alliance with Ukraine in favor of supporting Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“No, we’re not turning our back on Ukraine, nor should we,” Republican Sen. James Lankford told NBC. “Putin is a murderous KGB thug that murders his political enemies and is a dictator.”

Lankford went on to say that he does not think Zelenskyy should step down, as some other GOP leaders have suggested.

“I’m not interested in calling for the resignation of other world leaders,” said Lankford.

While Lankford empathized with Ukraine’s desire for security protections, he also praised Trump, who did not commit to exchanging those protections as Zelenskyy agreed to sign a deal offering up his country's mineral wealth.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R) restricted his comments to Trump.

“Under this President— the greatest, freest, and most generous nation on Earth is putting America First. I’d encourage anyone who has a problem with that to reevaluate their priorities,” Mullin posted on X.

A spokeswoman for Mullin pointed KWGS to the X post in an email exchange seeking further comment.

Close to the end of the nearly hour-long White House press conference on Friday where the three leaders sat for questions, Vance told a reporter that Trump’s talks with Putin were essential in the quest to end the war between Russia and Ukraine begun in 2022.

Zelenskyy asked Vance for permission to respond, then pointed out that Russia — the initial aggressor in the ongoing war — has yet to negotiate in good faith. He cited repeated aggression and killings since 2014, despite “25 ceasefires” negotiated with the eastern European country.

“What kind of diplomacy are you speaking about JD?” Zelenskyy asked.

The conversation then devolved into a heated scene where Trump and Zelenskyy tried to speak over each other, with Trump telling Zelenskyy he is “gambling with World War III.”

In the aftermath, European leaders have embraced Zelenskyy and are working on a ceasefire plan to present to the United States.

