Special primary election set for Tuesday for eastern Oklahoma Senate district
Six Republicans meet Tuesday in a primary special election for Senate District 8.
A Democrat and independent have also filed for the post, which includes Okmulgee, Okfuskee and McIntosh counties and portions of Creek and Muskogee counties.
The Republicans are: Jeff R.Ramsey of Paden, ED Jolly of Okemah, David Nelson of Morris, Bryan Logan of Paden, Hoss Durrett of Checotah, and Steven Baldridge of Okmulgee.
A special primary runoff, if needed, is set for April 1.
The Republican nominee will face Democrat Nathan Brewer and independent Steve Sandford in a May 13 special general election. Both are from Henryetta.
The post became vacant when former Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, resigned effective Nov.1.