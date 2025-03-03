Special primary election set for Tuesday for eastern Oklahoma Senate district

Six Republicans meet Tuesday in a primary special election for Senate District 8.

A Democrat and independent have also filed for the post, which includes Okmulgee, Okfuskee and McIntosh counties and portions of Creek and Muskogee counties.

The Republicans are: Jeff R.Ramsey of Paden, ED Jolly of Okemah, David Nelson of Morris, Bryan Logan of Paden, Hoss Durrett of Checotah, and Steven Baldridge of Okmulgee.

A special primary runoff, if needed, is set for April 1.

The Republican nominee will face Democrat Nathan Brewer and independent Steve Sandford in a May 13 special general election. Both are from Henryetta.

The post became vacant when former Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, resigned effective Nov.1.