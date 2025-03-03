© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Special primary election set for Tuesday for eastern Oklahoma Senate district

Oklahoma Voice | By Barbara Hoberock
Published March 3, 2025 at 7:41 PM CST
A polling place sign outside Boston Avenue United Methodist Church in Tulsa on November 5th, 2024.
Ben Abrams
/
KWGS News
A polling place sign outside Boston Avenue United Methodist Church in Tulsa on Nov. 5, 2024.

Six Republicans meet Tuesday in a primary special election for Senate District 8.

A Democrat and independent have also filed for the post, which includes Okmulgee, Okfuskee and McIntosh counties and portions of Creek and Muskogee counties.

The Republicans are: Jeff R.Ramsey of Paden, ED Jolly of Okemah, David Nelson of Morris, Bryan Logan of Paden, Hoss Durrett of Checotah, and Steven Baldridge of Okmulgee.

A special primary runoff, if needed, is set for April 1.

The Republican nominee will face Democrat Nathan Brewer and independent Steve Sandford in a May 13 special general election. Both are from Henryetta.

The post became vacant when former Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, resigned effective Nov.1.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Janelle Stecklein for questions: info@oklahomavoice.com. Follow Oklahoma Voice on Facebook and Twitter.
