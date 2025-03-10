© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police shoot and detain suspect in two homicides

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published March 10, 2025 at 3:21 PM CDT
A Muskogee Police Department vehicle.
Muskogee Police Department
/
Facebook
A Muskogee Police Department vehicle.

Police in Muskogee on Saturday shot and detained a suspect in two homicides, spurring investigations by three separate law enforcement agencies.

Aaron Bogar, 26, was reportedly shot Saturday evening near Arrowhead Mall in Muskogee following a vehicle pursuit. Bogar is suspected of two homicides in Muskogee and Oktaha on Saturday, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

Muskogee County sheriff’s deputies responded just before 6 p.m. Saturday to a shooting at Five Star Recycling in Oktaha. The woman who was reportedly shot died at the scene.

Muskogee police and Muscogee Nation Lighthorse officers tried to pull Bogar over in Muskogee later that evening. Bogar led them on a pursuit to North Fifth Street and West Martin Luther King Street, the release states.

OSBI investigators say Bogar then “engaged” with officers who in return shot him. He was taken to a hospital, where he’s in stable condition.

Police determined Bogar was also connected to a second homicide in Muskogee earlier that evening, the release states.

Muskogee police and the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the homicides. State investigators are looking into the police shooting, said OSBI spokesperson Hunter McKee.

All officers from Muskogee PD and the Muscogee Nation Reservation involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, McKee said.
Tags
Local & Regional Public Safety
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
See stories by Max Bryan