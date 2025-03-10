Police shoot and detain suspect in two homicides

Police in Muskogee on Saturday shot and detained a suspect in two homicides, spurring investigations by three separate law enforcement agencies.

Aaron Bogar, 26, was reportedly shot Saturday evening near Arrowhead Mall in Muskogee following a vehicle pursuit. Bogar is suspected of two homicides in Muskogee and Oktaha on Saturday, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

Muskogee County sheriff’s deputies responded just before 6 p.m. Saturday to a shooting at Five Star Recycling in Oktaha. The woman who was reportedly shot died at the scene.

Muskogee police and Muscogee Nation Lighthorse officers tried to pull Bogar over in Muskogee later that evening. Bogar led them on a pursuit to North Fifth Street and West Martin Luther King Street, the release states.

OSBI investigators say Bogar then “engaged” with officers who in return shot him. He was taken to a hospital, where he’s in stable condition.

Police determined Bogar was also connected to a second homicide in Muskogee earlier that evening, the release states.

Muskogee police and the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the homicides. State investigators are looking into the police shooting, said OSBI spokesperson Hunter McKee.

All officers from Muskogee PD and the Muscogee Nation Reservation involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, McKee said.

