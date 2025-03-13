© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge lifts 13-year-old consent decree after 'complete turn-round' of state foster care system

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published March 13, 2025 at 1:42 PM CDT
Blogtrepreneur
/
Wikimedia Commons

A judge on Thursday lifted a federal consent decree levied against Oklahoma’s child foster care system more than a decade ago.

The consent decree was established as a result of the lawsuit D.G. vs. Yarborough, in which federal authorities determined Oklahoma had burdensome caseloads placed on social workers. The feds also determined the state did not “make reasonable placement of the children in homes,” according to attorney for the plaintiffs Fred Dorwart.

“The consent decree (established) a plan, called the Pinnacle Plan, which established 32 separate objection metrics the State had to meet,” Dorwart wrote to KWGS.

The courts determined the foster care system improved caseworker loads, rates of maltreatment in care and the use of shelter facilities by fulfilling the plan. This led Judge Gregory Frizzell to end the decree Thursday, according to a news release for A Better Childhood, one of the plaintiffs in the case.

The decree was lifted with the consent of the plaintiffs, the release states.

“We are so grateful that we were able to work with the state to achieve the complete turn-round of a foster care system that was damaging to children,” said Marcia Robinson Lowry, Executive Director of A Better Childhood.
Tags
Local & Regional Foster Care
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
See stories by Max Bryan