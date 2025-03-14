Brecheen labels FEMA ‘Uber service for illegal immigrants’ as Trump set to sign disaster order

Congressman Josh Brecheen spoke out about the Federal Emergency Management Agency at a hearing last week.

At a March 4 gathering of the Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology, the rep from Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District railed against FEMA for having many clunky, costly rules.

“It has to be bidded, bridled, and somebody has to holler whoa,” Brecheen said.

Brecheen further invoked his “ag and dirt moving background” as he told a story about cleaning up after a 2012 tornado in Tushka, Oklahoma. He said he was forced to haul loads of debris to an incinerator rather than burn it in a remote country setting due to regulations from the agency that offers disaster help to citizens and first responders.

“It didn’t make any sense,” said Brecheen.

He also said FEMA is involved in too many endeavors, calling it an “Uber service for illegal immigrants.” In 2024, Congress appropriated $650 million for a shelter program meant to provide “safe, orderly, and humane release of noncitizen migrants from short-term holding facilities.”

Brecheen expressed support for block grants, a system that would see the feds handing over disaster money to states.

Witnesses at the hearing expressed a range of support for the block grant idea. Carrie Speranza, president of the U.S. Council of the International Association of Emergency Managers, said FEMA makes the work of state and local emergency responders possible.

She emphasized that FEMA hazard mitigation and preparedness programs are essential. But she noted room for improvement in things like adjusting the disaster declaration withdrawal process to “decrease extended federal oversight.”

“I want to offer that this approach will only work if the methodology is transparent and financial controls are implemented,” said Speranza.

In 2023, more than $10 million was distributed to Oklahomans through FEMA’s individual and household programs. $740,000 was obligated for mitigation planning work, according to the organization.

President Donald Trump, who’s proposed “getting rid of FEMA,” is expected to sign a disaster relief order Monday. The White House says the order “delivers on Trump’s commitment ‘to shift power from Washington to the American people.’”

