State notifies public of potential measles exposure in 6 Green Country locations

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it was notified Friday of two more “probable” measles cases.

That brings total suspected cases in the Sooner State to four. OSDH says the two new illnesses aren’t linked to the first cases announced March 11, though the department hasn’t revealed the location of those cases.

All four cases occurred in unvaccinated people who reported links to an ongoing outbreak in Texas and New Mexico. Those states as of Friday have 294 cases, surpassing the number of measles reports in the U.S. for all of last year.

OSDH asks people who visited the following businesses last month to fill out a form if they are unvaccinated or have other concerns:

Business: Kohl's

Address: 12405 E 96th St N, Owasso, OK 74055

Date: Feb. 27, 2025

Time: 1:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Business: Aldi

Address: 9259 N Owasso Expressway, Owasso, OK 74055

Date: Feb. 27, 2025

Time: 4:20 - 7:00 p.m.

Business: Walmart Supercenter

Address: 12101 E 96th St N, Owasso, OK 74055

Date: Feb. 27, 2025

Time: 5:15 - 8:00 p.m.

Business: Sam's Club

Address: 12905 E 96th St N, Owasso, OK 74055

Date: Feb. 27, 2025

Time: 7:00 - 9:21 p.m.

Business: Sprouts Farmers Market

Address: 9601 N 133rd E Ave, Owasso, OK 74055

Date: Feb. 27, 2025

Time: 7:30 - 10:02 p.m.

Business: Lowe's Home Improvement

Address: 1746 S Lynn Riggs Blvd, Claremore, OK 74019

Date: March 2, 2025

Time: 7:00 - 9:27 p.m.

Once notified via the form, officials from the state or Tulsa County will contact affected parties.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses on Earth. It was declared eliminated in 2000 but has resurged due to vaccine hesitancy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends communities have at least a 95% vaccination rate to stop outbreaks. This can be especially important among school-aged kids.

According to state data, only 89% of Tulsa County kindergarteners are current on their measles, mumps and rubella shots.

