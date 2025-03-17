4 killed, 142 injured in fires

State authorities have reported four deaths related to the fires and high winds that tore through Oklahoma Friday and Saturday.

The deaths are in Lincoln, Garfield, Haskell and Pawnee counties, according to a statement from the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released Sunday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported at least 142 injuries from the fires and wind. These are:



Seven burns

Nine cuts or piercings

31 falls

16 people struck

36 transportation-related incidents

One poisoning

42 other fire or wind-related injuries

Emergency management staff throughout the state have also identified 400 homes damaged from the fires. Oklahoma Emergency Management Director Annie Mack Vest said Saturday that FEMA agents will be in the state this week to see if the damage statewide reaches the threshold for federal assistance.

FEMA has approved fire assistance management grants for local, tribal and state governments that responded to 13 fires throughout the state.

Additionally, the American Red Cross is supporting shelters in Mannford, Luther, Shawnee and Stillwater. They have served nearly 1,220 meals, according to the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management.

The Salvation Army is providing meals in Stillwater, Mannford and Pawnee, according to Emergency Management.