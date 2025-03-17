© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
4 killed, 142 injured in fires

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published March 17, 2025 at 1:55 PM CDT
A fire burns on Friday, March 14, 2025, near Cleveland, Okla.
Ben Abrams
/
KWGS News
A fire burns on Friday, March 14, 2025, near Cleveland, Okla.

State authorities have reported four deaths related to the fires and high winds that tore through Oklahoma Friday and Saturday.

The deaths are in Lincoln, Garfield, Haskell and Pawnee counties, according to a statement from the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released Sunday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported at least 142 injuries from the fires and wind. These are:

  • Seven burns 
  • Nine cuts or piercings 
  • 31 falls 
  • 16 people struck 
  • 36 transportation-related incidents 
  • One poisoning 
  • 42 other fire or wind-related injuries 

Emergency management staff throughout the state have also identified 400 homes damaged from the fires. Oklahoma Emergency Management Director Annie Mack Vest said Saturday that FEMA agents will be in the state this week to see if the damage statewide reaches the threshold for federal assistance.

FEMA has approved fire assistance management grants for local, tribal and state governments that responded to 13 fires throughout the state.

Additionally, the American Red Cross is supporting shelters in Mannford, Luther, Shawnee and Stillwater. They have served nearly 1,220 meals, according to the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management.

The Salvation Army is providing meals in Stillwater, Mannford and Pawnee, according to Emergency Management.
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
