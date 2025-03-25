OkEq makes changes and looks for leadership after near closure last year

Oklahomans for Equality has big plans for 2025 after nearly closing a year ago.

The nonprofit came back from the brink of closure last year when treasurer Paul Allen was charged with embezzlement of more than $130,000.

The embezzled money made it difficult to function with the organization needing $100,000 in donor funds. Donors kept the doors open by helping OkEq hit their “100k by Valentine’s Day” fundraising goal.

The organization implemented a multitude of safeguards after Allen’s embezzlement threatened the livelihood of OkEq.

“We’re committed to quarterly town halls. We’re committed to a financial audit every year for the next ten years.” OkEq Board President Whitney Cipolla said.

Following the 10-year period, the bylaws of OkEq would require audits every two years.

Still, after the case the nonprofit needed to regain the trust of the LGBTQ+ community. Cipolla said they’re trying to do that.

“We’re going to be looking to invite certain communities in, so we can hold restorative circles and really just hear from them, what they would need from us to come back and be our partners,” Cipolla said.

Cipolla mentioned that community surveys are another way to hear from LGBTQ+ communities. The organization is currently holding a survey to help find their next executive director.

“We’ve had listening sessions. We’ve had intentional one on one conversations,” Cipolla said. “All of that feedback was rolled in and implemented in our strategic plan, and also, in crafting the needs for our executive director in a job description.”

That’s just the front end of the hiring process. The seven-member transition along with the 15-member board will also assist in hiring the best candidate. If a right fit is not found, then the job posting will stay up until a good candidate is found.

Trying to find a good person for the job is paramount.

“It’s a tall ask, Cipolla said. “It’s a tall order because we need a lot.”

