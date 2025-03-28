Riverview Neighborhood Association hosts District 71 candidates

Tulsa’s Riverview Neighborhood Association invited 71st District candidates to their bimonthly meeting Wednesday night.

A portion of Riverview represents the northernmost part of the district. Four out of the seven potential reps made it to the meeting. Those missing the meetup were Democrat Dennis Baker and Republicans Heidimarie Fuentes and Beverly Atteberry.

The candidates mixed and mingled with potential constituents on the rooftop of the Brut Hotel while they made their pitch for office. Riverview Neighborhood Association President Chris McCabe invited the candidates. He said he expects whoever ends up representing the district will listen to Riverview residents.

“I would hope that we would have a, not an oversized voice, but an appropriate voice with the representative that’s going to serve district 71,” McCabe said.

McCabe said that education remains a top concern for people in Riverview.

“The oldest, longest tenured school in the state of Oklahoma is in this district, the Council Oaks School, which is just right down the road,” McCabe said, “So, we have a lot of folks in this neighborhood that are especially interested in the educational aspects that can be influenced through our representative at the state level.”

McCabe also mentioned public safety as an issue that matters to Riverview residents.

All four candidates mentioned education as a major concern that needs to be addressed at the meeting.

The primary elections take place on Tuesday.