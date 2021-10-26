Oklahoma Politics

-
"I truly believe that the power over life and death is given to God only," said gubernatorial candidate Connie Johnson.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The first Republican candidate to challenge Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday he’s leaving the party and will run against Stitt…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who has clashed repeatedly with Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and his appointees over the state’s…
Trump diehard Jackson Lahmeyer is shaping up to be incumbent Oklahoma U.S. Sen. James Lankford’s main challenger next November, and at a rally Thursday…
On this edition of ST, we welcome writer Connie Cronley back to our program. She's one of our regular commentators; her previous books include "Sometimes…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday he’s named an executive from his former company to serve as the state’s chief operating…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A lawsuit seeking to remove one of the state’s three Corporation Commissioners alleges that his being on the board violates the…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools announced Tuesday she plans to seek the Republican nomination for Oklahoma state…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A term-limited Republican state House member from Cordell said Tuesday he plans to run for Oklahoma state treasurer.Rep. Todd Russ,…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of people planning to run for Oklahoma governor next year is continuing to grow, with two more candidates filing paperwork…