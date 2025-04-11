© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
OSDH: two more measles cases in Oklahoma

Public Radio Tulsa | By KWGS Staff
Published April 11, 2025 at 4:12 PM CDT
Histopathology of measles pneumonia circa 1972.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
/
Wikimedia Commons
Histopathology of measles pneumonia circa 1972.

Two additional measles cases have been reported in Oklahoma, according to the State Department of Health.

That brings the state’s total cases to 12.

There have been no hospitalizations or deaths from measles in Oklahoma.

OSDH said one person with a confirmed case was in public while contagious. That person was at an Aldi grocery store at 6965 NW Expressway in Oklahoma City between 10am and 1pm.

OSDH officials are urging the public to report any concerns about possible measles exposures.

You can report via OSDH’s Measles Contact Assessment form or by phone at (405)426-8710.

The Associated Press reports there are more than 700 reported measles cases in the country spanning six states.

Most of the cases have occurred in Texas. So far, three people have died in the current outbreaks.
Tags
Local & Regional HealthDiseaseOklahoma State Department of Health