O’Rourke and Schmidt encourage anti-Trumpers to fight in Tulsa

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke and former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt told hundreds of people at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa last night to keep fighting the Trump administration.

Indivisible Tulsa County’s goal is to be an organization open to anyone who wants to fight President Donald Trump and his agenda. Former John McCain campaign manager Schmidt spoke first about the importance of parents fighting so their children do not have to.

“Because if there must be trouble let it be on our time not our children’s,” he said. “That is why we are here tonight.”

Both Schmidt and O’Rourke compared the current moment in the U.S. to the great fights in American history: the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, World War II and the Civil Rights Movement.

Indivisible Tulsa County Beto O'Rourke

O’Rourke attacked multiple Trump administration actions, from the handling of the measles outbreak, which led to the first U.S. measles death in more than a decade, to the case of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia who was wrongly deported to El Salvador.

O’Rourke said whether the future of the Democratic Party is progressive or moderate is not important. He said what is important is—

“Will you fight or will you surrender?”