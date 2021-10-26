Donald Trump

-
Our show today focuses on a newly publsihed book that's widely seen as the definitive journalistic account of former President Trump's final year in…
-
Edward-Isaac Dovere is our guest. He is a staff writer for The Atlantic and its lead political correspondent. He's covered Democratic politics for 15…
-
Tulsa is preparing for its second consecutive June featuring thousands of visitors, demonstrations and a visit from the President of the United States,…
-
Update (12:12 p.m., Wednesday, May 12): This story and its headline were updated following a statement from Rep. Stephanie Bice received after initial…
-
A plan to dedicate a stretch of state highway in Cimarron County "President Donald J. Trump Highway" hit a speed bump this week.With an omnibus highway…
-
While the COVID-19 pandemic continues its gradual improvement nation- and statewide, Oklahoma remains in the top ten for all four metrics the White House…
-
The PGA Championship is headed back to Southern Hills next year, the Oklahoma course that gets its eighth major championship earlier than expected after…
-
Leaders of the Oklahoma Democratic Party said Wednesday they were elated and moved by watching the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President…
-
Oklahoma's senior U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said in a Tuesday statement that he will not join fellow Republican Okla. Sen. James Lankford and other Republicans…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — The unprecedented Republican effort to overturn the presidential election has been condemned by an outpouring of current and former GOP…